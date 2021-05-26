Cancel
USB-C just made even your most powerful chargers look obsolete

USB-C ports and their associated standards are continuing to prove incredibly flexible. Charging my phone, headphones, tablet, and laptop, all on the same charger, is pretty damn close to magic. But the USB-C port isn't all-powerful... at least not yet. The most powerful laptops, and other high-energy devices like desktop PCs, still need dedicated power supplies with old-fashioned connectors. That could change as soon as this year.

SlashGear

Anker Nano II series offers powerful USB-C charging in a tiny package

Popular accessories company Anker has introduced its new Nano II charger series, a product line featuring 30-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt chargers packing GaN II technology. The chargers offer a mix of portability and versatility, enabling users to (depending on the model) charge everything from their phone and tablet to a Nintendo Switch and even laptops.
GeekyGadgets

Secret security camera disguised as a USB charger

James Bond would be proud to own this secret camera, cunningly disguised as a USB charging point, enabling it to be positioned almost anywhere you need, removing the need for bulky security cameras. If you are in the market for a secret home security camera you may be interested in the HD Mask, a small wireless HD 1080p camera with a wide angle lens.
New USB Type-C will support up to 240W power delivery

It seems that the USB Type-C Cable and Connector Specification Revision 2.1 has been launched in collaboration with major manufacturers such as HP, Google, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Samsung, and more. The new specifications come with various improvements including up to 240W power delivery, which allows it to charge electronic devices such as laptops much faster.
New USB-C spec promises 240W charging for power-hungry gaming laptops

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced version 2.1 of its USB-C specification, which more than doubles the power delivery capacity of the standard. The current USB-C standard that you find on thin-and-light notebooks these days is limited to 100W, so it isn’t suitable for power-hungry gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards. However, the new standard can deliver up to 240W, so it may make an appearance on gaming laptops soon.
A Close Look At USB Power

It’s not a stretch to say that most devices these days have settled on USB as their power source of choice. While we imagine you’ll still be running into the occasional wall wart and barrel jack for the foreseeable future, at least we’re getting closer to a unified charging and power delivery technology. But are all USB chargers and cables created equal?
AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C $21.99

Amazon has the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C for a low $21.99 after Code: "ANKER1615011". This is normally $36 so you save $14 off with this deal. Get a 5W wireless charge for your phone or wireless earbuds while charging another device via one of two 12W USB ports. (12W total max output)
USB-C Will Deliver Up To 240W Of Power Starting This Year

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the group that develops the USB technology, has announced a new upgrade to the USB-C standard. The latest USB-C 2.1 revision allows the connector to send up to a whopping 240W of charging power. That’s more than twice the amount of maximum power the USB-C standard currently accommodates (100W).
Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 Hub review: Small and powerful

The Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub manages to deliver all the essential ports professionals will ever need in a neat, compact design. : 3 x USB-A 3.0 Gen1, 1 x USB-C, 1 x HDMI v1.4, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD. Supports: Chromebook, Windows 10 laptops, MacBook, Linux with...
USB-C is about to go from 100W to 240W, enough to power beefier laptops

Soon, the majority of portable PCs won’t need to be equipped with an ugly barrel jack and a proprietary power brick to charge. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has just announced (via CNET) that it’s more than doubling the amount of power you can send over a USB-C cable to 240 watts, which means you’ll eventually be able to plug in the same kind of multipurpose USB-C cable you currently use on lightweight laptops, tablets, and phones to charge all but the beefiest gaming laptops.
USB-C 2.1 to Support 240 Watts of Power

The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has announced a major update to the USB-C standard that more than doubles its power capacity. The change will be a boon to coming portable PCs with higher power requirements. “With the continued success of the USB interface, there exists a need to adapt USB...
TechRadar

Powerful new USB-C charging for MacBooks, laptops and more could mean its time to ditch the brick

USB-C charging for devices like the 16-inch Macbook Pro or the Microsoft Surface laptop 4 isn't new technology, but its previous 100 watts limitation created the need for different power bricks to be used across different devices. This is annoying for anyone that wanted to charge their device without the specific cable, or anyone simply wanting some consistency across their devices given that most mobile phones on the market are now charged with a USB-C.