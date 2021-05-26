Piedmont Henry implements paid parking, prevents unauthorized space use

Piedmont Henry Hospital will start charging a nominal fee for patient and visitor parking starting on Tuesday, June 1. The parking areas at Piedmont Henry have often been used as overflow parking from nearby businesses or as a park and ride location because of the hospital’s proximity to the interstate. By using physical barriers, Piedmont Henry is able to prevent unauthorized use of parking spaces, while also protecting the spaces for the patients and visitors who should be parking in those areas. The fences, lights, cameras and gates also will improve campus security for all.