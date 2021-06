West Virginia senior guard Taz Sherman has announced that he will use the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19 to return to West Virginia in 2021. “We are thrilled to have Taz back for another season of Mountaineer basketball,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “He went from scoring five points a game in his first season with us to scoring more than 13 points per game last season. Taz explored his options in a professional manner, while finishing his bachelor’s degree in May. Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season.”