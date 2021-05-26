Cancel
Michigan State

You Could Lose Your Michigan Income Tax Refund

By Tim Collins
One thing perennial procrastinators know about taxes, is that you can file late without any penalty, as long as you have money coming back. Wait a minute. Not so with the State of Michigan. Even though the State gave us an extra month to file this year, many still didn’t...

Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan Unemployment Agency Initiating More Changes

Unemployed residents of Michigan who are claiming unemployment benefits through the state are now facing a couple of additional hurdles. The state is now following updated work requirement certification requirements. But it’s also setting up a new phone call-in option for those who have difficulties with online access to the state’s reporting system. Liza Estlund Olson is the new acting Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. She says in a department web post, "Although certifying and reporting your work search activity online is quicker and more efficient, this call-in schedule will make it easier for those who may not have online access.
Personal FinancePosted by
WKMI

We’re Still Facing Federal Tax Refund Delays

The Internal Revenue Service has a simple explanation for a terribly complicated situation. Why are some people waiting so long for tax refunds this year? The quick answer is COVID-19. Many people are facing wait times of 8 weeks and longer for refunds. But when you consider the logistics involved, that might actually be showing how a massive government agency can still hold on to get things done facing lots of its own hurdles.
Personal FinancePosted by
WKMI

Detroit-Based Ally Bank Drops Overdraft Fees

Detroit-based Ally Financial is eliminating overdraft fees. Ally is the first major bank in America to do that. It’s raising some eyebrows. Many banks rely to some degree on problems for their clients to help generate more money. The industry last year collected about $12 billion in overdraft fees. Ally Bank has used a different model than most banks for related fees. Overdraft fees were not a significant source of income for the bank.
JobsPosted by
WKMI

FireKeepers Offering $500 Sign On Bonuses at June 12th Job Fair

FireKeepers Casino Hotel has increased wages and is offering a $500 sign-on bonus to most positions ahead of June 12th job fair. It is a job-seekers market in Michigan and across most of the United States. Many minimum wage jobs remain vacant while businesses compete for applicants. FireKeepers for its part is offering a sweet incentive to entice those hesitant to return to the workforce. The casino and hotel were recently recognized as being a top-rated employer.
South Haven, MIPosted by
WKMI

Price Of Gas One Year Ago In South Haven Was How Much!

What a difference a year makes with a new Administration and Democrat Party in control of the three branches of government. The Democratic Party has had a war against oil and gasoline for over a couple of decades and the chickens have come home to roost. The Biden Administration and...
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

How Does Michigan Grocery Stores Stay Open and The Unemployment Insurance Agency Closed?

I know this has been known but I never really put two and two together until I read a piece published yesterday in the Detroit News. In that piece they wrote:. “The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency plans to reopen its 12 offices by mid-July after a more than 15-month closure and a record number of claimants...The offices have been closed since March 2020 because of safety concerns for claimants and employees as well as the belief that employees can better serve claimants over the phone or online.”
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Will Michigan Really Send A Virus Bill To China?

A Michigan State Representative wants China held responsible for unleashing the COVID-19 virus on the state. Republican Beau LaFave from the UP believes the evidence is clear that China is solely responsible for purposefully turning the virus loose on the world. He's proposing legislation to send a bill for damages in Michigan to China.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan Restaurants Being Forced to Pay Higher Wages

The Covid-19 pandemic changes a lot of things. Because of social distancing, many workplaces were forced to close down, some permanently. One of the hardest hit sectors was the restaurant industry. The restaurant has been in an ongoing battle with the state to try and remain open during the pandemic, some completely disregarding laws entirely.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...