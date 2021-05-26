You Could Lose Your Michigan Income Tax Refund

Unemployed residents of Michigan who are claiming unemployment benefits through the state are now facing a couple of additional hurdles. The state is now following updated work requirement certification requirements. But it’s also setting up a new phone call-in option for those who have difficulties with online access to the state’s reporting system. Liza Estlund Olson is the new acting Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. She says in a department web post, "Although certifying and reporting your work search activity online is quicker and more efficient, this call-in schedule will make it easier for those who may not have online access.