Kalamazoo, MI

New Vintage Store ‘Kalamazoo Pickers’ Opening Downtown

By Mark Frankhouse
WKMI
WKMI
 17 days ago
It was only about a month ago that a staple of the Vine neighborhood, J-Bird Vintage, unfortunately closed their doors for good. The vintage store had sighted not only struggles during the pandemic but also the need to spend more time with their friends and family as the reason for its closure. Regardless, it was a big blow to Vine and for those who love vintage shopping. but now it looks like we're going to have a new option in Downtown Kalamazoo. A new shop says it will be opening soon and I got to peak in and see what they're about.

