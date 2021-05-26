Cancel
Evil Dead Rise Heading Straight To HBO Max, Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell Producing

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many rumors and much speculation about what form the project would ultimately end up taking, Evil Dead Rise has been confirmed for an exclusive HBO Max release, with the two lead roles also having been cast. The fourth canonical installment in the franchise, and fifth overall if you include...

