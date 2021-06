SPRINGFIELD — Salaries for municipal and school employees totaled $370.6 million in 2020, up just 1.1% from 2019, according to a review of city data by The Republican. The city’s payroll last year included 414 employees whose earnings topped $100,000, representing just under 6% of the workforce. Springfield Police Department personnel and city department heads dominated the highest pay totals — which is typically the case — with many officers earning tens of thousands of dollars in overtime and Quinn Bill education incentive pay.