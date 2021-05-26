U.S. visa options for Canadian citizens, by Darius Amiri, immigration law chair at Rose Law Group

As the Chair of an immigration practice located in the heart of beautiful Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, I am often approached by Canadian Nationals looking for long term immigration options to the United States. Generally, a citizen of Canada does not require a special visa or permit to enter the United States and may simply cross the border or fly into the Country for a period of up to six months by virtue of their Canadian passport. Many of our Canadian clients first arrived in Arizona in this manner and found themselves ultimately wanting more of what the Copper State has to offer. Many Canadians also own second homes or investment properties in Arizona, and again, find themselves wanting to turn a short-term visit or trip into a long-term visa or lawful permanent residency. Here are a few of the available immigration options for Canadians looking to immigrate or to obtain longer term visas to the United States than six-month period their Canadian passport typically allows.