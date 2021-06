The city of Florence is offering amnesty days for people facing warrants for their arrest. Here’s more from the city about the days, set for May 24 and 26:. Due to coronavirus, many people have not come to court. Either warrants have been issued for their arrest, or their file has been put aside until after Amnesty Days at which time warrants will be issued. The work release center has reopened and is now being used as an overflow for people being arrested for City of Florence misdemeanor warrants.