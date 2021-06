BOSTON (AP) – Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox to lead Atlanta to a 3-1 win over Boston. Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble for the Braves. Sandoval was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston. He was booed for every at-bat. But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth. Morton retired the last 13 batters he faced. The Braves Marcell Ozuna had to leave the game in the third inning after dislocating his ring and middle finger sliding into third.