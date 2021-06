Summer is finally here and you can smell it in the air. The trees are full of leaves and most of us have stopped sneezing every time we leave the house. Our cars are no longer covered in translucent green and yellow dust. Neighborhoods are starting to take on the smell of freshly mowed grass. Evening ball games conclude with a hint of sunscreen and bug spray. Folks are opening their pools, hosing down their gardens, and breaking out their grills, filling the air with perhaps the most sacred summer scent of all: cooking hot dogs.