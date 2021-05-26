Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

AROUND THE BEND: Memorial Day observance set for 11 a.m. in Provincetown

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvincetown's annual Memorial Day observance — known as "Provincetown Remembers" — will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Motta Field at 25 Winslow St. Members of the community are invited to join the town's police, fire and emergency medical services departments along with staff from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Provincetown for the event. This continues the Provincetown tradition of honoring members of the armed forces who gave their lives in the service to the country. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion are honored guests. Members of the public will be required to follow social distancing and face mask protocol if not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Government
Truro, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Truro, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bend#American Legion#Community#The U S Coast Guard#Truro Patrol#Join Alzheimer#Pinehills#Stafford Hill Senior#Afsc#Vcca#Memorial Day Event#Provincetown Provincetown#Provincetown Remembers#Provincetown Artist#Bend#Virginia Center#Truro Police Officer#Truro Deputy Chief#Off Duty Motorcycle Crash#Winslow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

'Oyez!' Provincetown’s newest Town Crier welcomes in the summer season

PROVINCETOWN -- “Oyez, oyez!” Provincetown’s newest Town Crier, Daniel Gómez Llata, started his new role over the weekend, welcoming in the summer season. The old-French terminology for “hear-ye” is used by town criers internationally, Llata, a history buff, explained prior to his first birthday announcement Monday afternoon. From birthday greetings...
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Summer visitors booking earlier and faster

PROVINCETOWN – With the COVID-19 virus threat abating and advertising ramping up for the town's themed weeks, visitors appear to be venturing out and heading to Provincetown. But there could very well be no room to accommodate them, according to local lodging owners. "We’re three weeks out from Memorial Day...
Provincetown, MAcapecod.com

Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will reopen to the public Saturday for the start of their 2021 season. Personal protective equipment such as face coverings will be required inside the site at all times, according to officials with the museum. The site will be open Saturdays through...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Provincetown, MAcapecod.com

‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population

PROVINCETOWN – The third annual Homeless Prevention Council Walk for Home will be taking place Saturday, June 12 both in-person in Provincetown and virtually. The event will take place from 9am-12pm and will be raising funds for homeless prevention. The HPC has been in business on Cape Cod for 30...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

WRITE TO KNOW

Dear Write to Know: Would you like to be a volunteer? The Yarmouth Food Pantry, 845 Route 28, South Yarmouth needs volunteers on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon each week to assist with unloading a delivery truck of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Interested people must be fully vaccinated and capable of lifting boxes weighing up to 40-50 lbs. Please contact Joe MacLelland, Procurement Manager, Yarmouth Food Pantry at email: joeralph@comcast.net.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Looking for art this weekend? Or inspiration? Here's what's happening in Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet

WHAT'S OPEN THIS SPRING, ART GALLERIES: Here's a list of art galleries open for the spring, as published by the Provincetown Business Guild. See the list here: https://ptown.org/art-entertainment/galleries/. PTOWN GALLERY STROLL: A collaboration of over 30 art galleries in Provincetown working together to bring awareness that Provincetown galleries are operating...