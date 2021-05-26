AROUND THE BEND: Memorial Day observance set for 11 a.m. in Provincetown

Provincetown's annual Memorial Day observance — known as "Provincetown Remembers" — will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Motta Field at 25 Winslow St. Members of the community are invited to join the town's police, fire and emergency medical services departments along with staff from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Provincetown for the event. This continues the Provincetown tradition of honoring members of the armed forces who gave their lives in the service to the country. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion are honored guests. Members of the public will be required to follow social distancing and face mask protocol if not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.