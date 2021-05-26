Schuylkill Valley School Board still mum about superintendent on administrative leave
The ongoing administrative leave of the district's superintendent was a hot topic at this week's Schuylkill Valley School Board meeting. Michael Mitchell was placed on paid administrative leave on May 12. That move was ratified by the school board during a special meeting May 17, when the board also named Dr. Janet Heilman, director of pupil services and learning, to fill in as substitute superintendent.www.readingeagle.com