The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too

Throughout the past couple of years, the Evil Dead franchise has been promising to return. 2020 was an especially exciting year for such promises, as details here and there started to leak out about what was eventually named Evil Dead Rise. Well, the largest of updates has just landed on the world's doorstep, as the next chapter in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell's legacy is officially headed to streaming. Better still, we now know the story of this brand new project as well!