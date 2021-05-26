Cancel
Knoxville Girls Soccer Travels To Pella Christian For Regional Opener

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad hopes to make a run through the postseason starting today. The Panthers travel to Pella Christian for the 1st round of the class 1A regional. The two teams met on May 3rd with the Eagles getting a hard fought 1-0 victory in Knoxville. Panthers Coach Matt Rictchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Pella Christian has improved throughout the season, and the Little Hawkeye Conference is a reason.

