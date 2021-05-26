Cancel
Ohio State

SugarCreek adds to Ohio investment

By Eric Schroeder
meatpoultry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — SugarCreek Brandworthy Food Solutions, a food and bacon manufacturer, has announced plans to invest $10 million in its production facility in Sharonville, Ohio. The expansion will allow SugarCreek to grow its line of bacon-related products and add 235 new jobs to the community. As part of the renovation...

www.meatpoultry.com
