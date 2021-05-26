Cancel
Worcester, MA

5,000 flags placed at Worcester's St. John's Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — In observance of Memorial Day this coming Monday, 5,000 U.S. flags were placed at St. John's Cemetery in honor of veterans Wednesday morning. Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis along with 160 reserve deputies from Worcester County Reserve Deputies Sheriff's Association, WCSO Academy Recruits, local volunteers and retired military, members of East Side American Legion Post 201 and Main South Post placed the flags.

