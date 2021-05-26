The Meat Block acquires Haen Meat Packing in Wisconsin
APPLETON, WIS.— The Meat Block (TMB), based in Greenville, Wis., announced on May 25 that it acquired Kaukauna, Wis.-based Haen Meat Packing Co. Haen is a second-generation meat processing operation founded in 1959. The company features meat cuts and a large selection of cured and smoked meats and sausage products using proprietary, family recipes. Haen won more than 370 state and national awards during its time in business including 10 Best of Shows, the highest award given in Wisconsin’s Cured Meat Product Competition.www.meatpoultry.com