If you want to take your fitness to the next level, you need to get your hands on and your body into the best gym clothing and activewear on the planet. The humble gym has become the site of not only the place to showcase your physical aesthetics but also the place to show off your gym attire. The gym now acts as a runway for the best gym clothes, from brands to materials to everything in between. Of course, health and fitness are paramount, but there’s no denying the importance of the perfect fabric, breathability and weight of your activewear to help you reach the peak of your fitness performance.