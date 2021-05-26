Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez share first wedding photos

Cosmopolitan
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande just shared the first photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez, and she looks beautiful. After rumours emerged at the weekend that Ariana Grande tied the knot in secret, the 27-year-old singer has shared some pictures from the ceremony with her estate agent partner (now husband!) Sharing the...

www.cosmopolitan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Photos#Luxury Real Estate#Intimate Photos#La#5 15 21#Pa#Pictures#Love#Arianagrande#Husband#La#Silver Decorations#Rumours#Cosmopolitan Uk#Secret#Veil#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritieswhtc.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Montecito, CARefinery29

Yes, Ariana Grande Wore A Bridal Ponytail To Her Wedding

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez, a luxury real-estate agent and her boyfriend of over a year. From initial reports, we learned that the ceremony took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California, with sources calling it "tiny and intimate — less than 20 people." Today, we got something better: the official Grande-Gomez wedding photo gallery.
Designers & CollectionsHouston Chronicle

Get the look: Ariana Grande's wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute

Ariana Grande is a married woman. The Grammy Award-winning singer wed real estate Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, Calif. on May 15, according to belated Instagram posts noting the date. Fans of the pop star will recognize that lyrics from Grande's hit song "thank u, next" foretold that "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama." That prediction reportedly came true -- with a twist. According to Vogue magazine, Grande's mother Joan Grande, gave her daughter away alongside Ed Butera, the bride's father, with fewer than 20 guests present.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
MusicVulture

Save All Your Tears for Ariana Grande and the Weeknd’s iHeartRadio Music Awards Duet

Performing their remix of “Save Your Tears” live for the first time at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ariana Grande and the Weeknd proved that a little quarantine-imposed vocal rest goes a long way. Notorious sad boy the Weeknd looks genuinely ecstatic to hear the crowd belt out the chorus — and that’s to say nothing of their reaction to Grande, who slinks onstage wearing what appears to be a more colorful version of her wedding dress. Grande, obviously, crushes her verses of the song, unphased by any time off, hitting the whistle note at the end of the song with ease. The two artists, importantly, also appear to have actual energy and chemistry onstage — they’ve come a long way from their crushingly awkward collaboration on “Love Me Harder.” The Weeknd is up for eight awards tonight, including Song of the Year, and Grande is up for six, including Female Artist of the Year.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Selena Gomez Teases New 'SG3' Era In Instagram Photo

Selena Gomez is teasing her next era in a new photo shared to her social media, and it looks like a new album could be on the way. Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a red and pink beaded bracelet that spelled out "SG3" on three block beads. She also added in the hashtag #SG3.
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing

Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!. This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Ariana Grande Congratulates Her Brother On His Engagement

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to send best wishes to her older brother, Frankie on his engagement. She wrote: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”. Frankie, 38, is a dancer, actor, singer and activist who has enjoyed stints on Broadway...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Musicfloydct.com

Doja Cat to team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on new album

Doja Cat will team up with Ariana Grande and The Weeknd on her upcoming album. The ‘Say So’ hitmaker is set to release her third album, ‘Planet Her’, on June 25, and on Wednesday (10.06.21) she unveiled the track list for the record, as well as the collaborations fans can expect to see on the record.