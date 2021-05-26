54% of Montclair is vaccinated. Here’s what’s happening to reach more

Out Montclair has announced the following events as part of Pride Month. For more information and to register for events (unless otherwise noted): outmontclair.org. Friday, June 4, at 3 p.m., Pride flag-raising ceremony at Town Hall. This year, the township will raise the Progress Pride flag “to broaden that signal of safety and inclusion even further so that our trans and non-binary citizens and LGBTQ people of color may feel even more affirmation in their hometown too. Let this be the clearest symbol that all are welcome here,” Councilman Peter Yacobellis, founder of Out Montclair, said. The progress pride flag adds a five-color chevron to the classic rainbow flag to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride flag.