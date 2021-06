The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a virtual special meeting beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to consider approval of revisions to the traditional academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as proposed 2021-2022 academic calendars for the district’s early and middle colleges, academies, and extended-year schools; and to consider the adoption of five new policies. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C2cf2f2525f934be9a22008d91fc38389%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>. The agenda may be viewed by clicking here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D9258&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C2cf2f2525f934be9a…>.