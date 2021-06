Researchers have found that mothers experienced worse mental health while schools were closed during lockdown. Meanwhile, there was no impact on the mental well-being of fathers.Research by the University of Essex’s Institute for Social and Economic Research, in conjunction with the universities of Surrey and Birmingham, found that the mental health of mothers suffered as schools were forced to shut.Schools across the UK were closed on 20 March 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19. Those in England went through a phased reopening from 1 June 2020.In addition to their day jobs, women were tasked with childcare and homeschooling during...