Idaho State

Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 15 days ago
EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

