Rino D's Pizza & Wings' partnership with billiards bar proves profitable

Shorty's Pizza and Smoked Meats took everyone by surprise on Tuesday when they announced that they would never open again. In a Facebook post around noon on Tuesday, June 1st, Shorty's owners say "it's with mixed emotions that we have decided to close Shorty's." The post goes on to say that it isn't because business is bad, but because they can't find staff, saying that if they "can't give you the level of service that you expect and deserve, then closing would be our best option."