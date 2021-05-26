Rino D's Pizza & Wings' partnership with billiards bar proves profitable
Daryl Chester is not a pizza guy. He is more of a bar guy or a billiards guy and those enterprises are where he has made his living for most of his career. But Chester, who owns Jester’s Billiards in Gilbert, was presented with an unusual opportunity in 2017 when the owner of Rino D’s Pizza & Wings, next door to his place, told Chester she was going to retire and wanted to know if he was interested in buying it.communityimpact.com