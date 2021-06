A double lunar spectacle this week will make the Flower full moon of May extra special, combining the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2021 with the first lunar eclipse in nearly two years.The eclipse – which is only visible in parts of Asia, Australasia and the Americas – will also give the moon a reddish appearance, earning it the moniker “Blood Moon”.All of these names and terms combined mean it is referred to by some as the Super Flower Blood Moon, which will peak on 26 May but will be visible for a day on either side.The “Flower” prefix comes...