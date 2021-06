Norse Mythology is to be the theme for the annual Chazy Central Rural School Junior Prom to be held this evening in the school cafeteria. Class members have hand-made decorations and say a cave effect is to be the decor. It is part of one of the nine worlds of Norse Mythology — “Dark Alshime” — they say. Students dressed as elves will serve as attendants, in keeping with the theme. The dance music is to be provided by “The Zebra” and that will be from 9 to 12. Susi Adams and Jonathan Weeden, last year’s king and queen, will crown this year’s winners.