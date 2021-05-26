Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

FEMA announces end to mass vaccinations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txaJy_0aCDBu9X00

ATLANTA — You only have days left to get a COVID-19 vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

FEMA said it will close the site on June 7.

The center is operated by Fulton County and the State of Georgia and supported by FEMA. People can simply walk up without an appointment to receive a vaccination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Georgia and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”

[SPECIAL SECTION: COVID-19 Vaccine in Georgia]

At its peak, the site was able to get 8,000 to 9,000 vaccinations a day. The site operated seven days a week.

“To me it’s another feather in Fulton County’s cap. I mean even Washington, D.C., is taking notice of the good work that we’re doing here,” said Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts.

Thousands of people have been able to receive vaccines at the site since it opened in March.

All GEMA mass vaccination sites closed last week across Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
47K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
Fulton County, GA
Vaccines
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fema Region#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#March#Mass#D C#News Breaks#Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

WALTHAM, Mass. — (AP) — F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died at a hospital in...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: India's recoveries exceed new cases

NEW DELHI — India reported another 132,364 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week, and prompting several state governments to ease some of the restrictions. The latest update from the Health Ministry on Friday raised the nation’s total to more...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...