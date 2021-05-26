City News and Announcements

A proposal for a new grass airfield in Kent has found opposition by some local residents organized in a group called ‘Chocks Go Away’. Intended to be built on land owned by local farmer Richard Ledger at Little Mongeham near Deal in Kent, the proposal has enjoyed considerable support from local pilots, some of whom were displaced when Maypole Airfield closed last year. The proposed farm strip would consist of a 750-metre grass runway, with hangarage for up to twenty light aircraft and charging facilities for electric aeroplanes, cars and e-bikes. Bicycles would be provided free to borrow for visiting pilots, and ‘glamping pods’ and e-bikes would be available to rent on the same farm. A helipad for use by the emergency services would also be incorporated.