City News and Announcements
The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located at the trailhead for the Ash to Kings Trail, will be re-opening starting May 26 permitting motorized vehicle access. The road has been closed as part of an annual road closure to protect the road during heavy precipitation in the winter season. All road repairs have been completed, and the road is passable for both non-motorized and high-clearance four-wheel drive motorized travel. Users should exercise caution based on weather conditions when traveling the road.www.carson.org