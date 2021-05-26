City News and Announcements

Cancel
The gate on Ash Canyon Road, located at the trailhead for the Ash to Kings Trail, will be re-opening starting May 26 permitting motorized vehicle access. The road has been closed as part of an annual road closure to protect the road during heavy precipitation in the winter season. All road repairs have been completed, and the road is passable for both non-motorized and high-clearance four-wheel drive motorized travel. Users should exercise caution based on weather conditions when traveling the road.

Trafficcochranetimespost.ca

City extends contract for winter road maintenance

City council has agreed to extend its winter road maintenance contract with EMCON Services Inc. for an additional two seasons. A resolution to that effect was approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting, in the wake of a presentation by Public Works Manager George Guppy. “We require the services of a...
Greeley, COPosted by
Greeley, Colorado

City of Greeley News Updates

Poudre Trail to reopen east of 35th Avenue June 21. For more information, media representative should contact:. Justin Scharton, natural areas and trails superintendent. Monday, June 21, just ahead of Bike to Work Day, City of Greeley natural areas & trails and water and sewer officials will reopen the Poudre Trail adjacent to Poudre Ponds between 25th Avenue and 35th Avenue.
Silver City, NMPosted by
Silver City News Watch

Top Silver City news stories

(SILVER CITY, NM) What’s going on in Silver City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Silver City area, click here.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

City officially rings the good news

It takes no stretch of the mind’s creative powers to imagine that audible sound effect—connoting financial acquisition—ringing out through the City of Marinette’s City Hall Tuesday night. During a special Common Council meeting, council members officially approved the acceptance of a whopping $3.895 million grant funded through the U.S. Department...
San Antonio, TXnowcastsa.com

City announces Juneteenth holiday schedule of City services

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021 to observe Juneteenth. The City of San Antonio adopted Juneteenth as a City holiday as part of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and will be observe it for the first time this coming Friday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation, and curbside garbage pickup will not be effected (Yes, you may still need to take the trash out). Other City services will operate as follows:
Liberty, TXthevindicator.com

City of Liberty News Briefs

The City of Liberty will be performing maintenance on the electrical system in the city this weekend, and they will be conducting a planned power outage in the process. Residents can expect the power to go out across Liberty late Saturday night into early Sunday morning so that crews can make the needed upgrades and repairs. Expect the outage to last approximately five hours. Anyone that needs to make plans for medical reasons should do so before the blackout.
Johnson City, TNPosted by
Johnson City Times

Your Johnson City lifestyle news

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Johnson City area, click here.
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

City of Cambridge announces closures for Juneteenth

In observance of Juneteenth, city of Cambridge offices, libraries and senior centers will be closed June 18. Since the official holiday falls June 19, payments will not be required at city of Cambridge parking meters and parking meter pay stations June 19. Curbside collection of trash, recycling, compost and yard...
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

City Of Camarillo – CITY NEWS

Effective June 15, Face Coverings No Longer Required at Camarillo City Hall or Camarillo Public Library. While the state continues to encourage face coverings for non-vaccinated individuals, the public is no longer required to wear face coverings while doing business at Camarillo City Hall, while attending City Council meetings, or while visiting the Camarillo Public Library.
Gwynn, VAgazettejournal.net

G.I. bridge opening for marine traffic six times a day

The Gwynn’s Island bridge is now open to marine traffic six times a day, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced last week. The moveable swing span bridge over Milford Haven will open to boats at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m. 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. According to VDOT, this schedule of daily openings will continue until a long-term repair project begins later this year.
PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Keauhou Aquifer plan heads to County Council

Despite population growth, West Hawaii has actually been using less water than was projected in a 2017 plan designed to protect the Keauhou Aquifer. The reduction in water use occurred even before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that reduced visitors to the island, said Water Department Manager/Chief Engineer Keith Okamoto in a presentation Tuesday to the county Water Board.
Environmentthebharatexpressnews.com

Western Cape residents warned to close hatches for two cold fronts

Cape Town – Citizens of the Western Cape have been urged to close hatches as the cold front that made landfall last night brings cold and wet weather to the province – another is expected to strike on Friday morning. The latest forecast, from the South African Meteorological Service (SAWS),...
Worldpilotweb.aero

New grass airfield for Kent?

A proposal for a new grass airfield in Kent has found opposition by some local residents organized in a group called ‘Chocks Go Away’. Intended to be built on land owned by local farmer Richard Ledger at Little Mongeham near Deal in Kent, the proposal has enjoyed considerable support from local pilots, some of whom were displaced when Maypole Airfield closed last year. The proposed farm strip would consist of a 750-metre grass runway, with hangarage for up to twenty light aircraft and charging facilities for electric aeroplanes, cars and e-bikes. Bicycles would be provided free to borrow for visiting pilots, and ‘glamping pods’ and e-bikes would be available to rent on the same farm. A helipad for use by the emergency services would also be incorporated.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Severe weather alerts now available in the Spectrum News app

Severe weather push alerts are now available in the Spectrum News app. The alerts allow you to get advanced notice of various weather conditions in and around your location. You can opt in to get alerts that tell you when lightning strikes near you, when rain or snow is going to start at your location, as well as an array of advisories, watches and warnings.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Major employer coming to state land in Pinal County?

Breaking News…. Pinal County is about to see something big…. The Arizona State Land Dept is auctioning off 11,700 acres of land directly adjacent to the Superstition Mountains and the US60 in Gold Canyon for an employment related use. As is required, the State Land Department has sent public notice to the Peralta Canyon and Peralta Trails community for a July 1st neighborhood meeting.