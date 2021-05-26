Cancel
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for special session in June as conservative bills miss major deadline

By Maggie Glynn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday said he would be asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session this June as several of his conservative priority bills missed a major deadline in the House Tuesday night. SB 10, SB 12 and SB 29 were all on...

