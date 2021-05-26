State Officials encourage families to report rundown Ohio cemeteries
COLUMBUS – Many Ohioans will observe this holiday weekend visiting cemeteries to commemorate those who died while serving in the military and family members they’ve lost. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing, which is charged with ensuring the proper maintenance and operation of cemeteries, encourages families to report any concerning issues they spot at Ohio cemeteries this holiday weekend to property owners.crawfordcountynow.com