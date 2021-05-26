Vaccine Webinar for Sonoma County Youth Being Held Wednesday Night
The County is partnering with the Sonoma County Office of Education to host a vaccine webinar today. The webinar at 6pm will cover questions regarding youth vaccines, and guests will include pediatricians and county health officials. Moderna has just released results from their trials on children 12 to 15 years old and will be seeking emergency use authorization to administer the vaccine to teens, just as the Pfizer vaccine did. Questions can be emailed in advance of the Wednesday afternoon webinar, to communications@scoe.org. Questions can also be posted live during the Facebook live stream on the County of Sonoma page.www.ksro.com