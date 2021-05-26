Offering Behavioral Health Services in our own Backyard
Families First has been “Stomping the Stigma” around mental health throughout the month of May. We started by rallying our staff and volunteers and putting their sneakers to the street to spread the word throughout Choice Neighborhoods on the Westside. Families First representatives went door to door in the Westend Neighborhood with information about behavioral health services and our upcoming “Rock the Block” community engagement block party that occurred on May 15th.saportareport.com