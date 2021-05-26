Offering Behavioral Health Services in our own Backyard

A line of adolescents and their parents stood in the drizzling rain outside a Decatur pediatricians’ office Wednesday, awaiting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Parents of more than a thousand children aged 12 to 15 seized the opportunity for their children to get a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, which partnered with the local city school system. For many, the pinprick was the first ticket on a journey to freedom after more than a year of life in lockdown.