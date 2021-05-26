‘Selling Sunset’: Netflix Announces 2 New Cast Members for Season 4
Netflix‘s Selling Sunset became a viral phenomenon in the summer of 2020. The show follows beautiful realtors, agents, and brokers selling luxurious houses and condominiums in LA. Produced by The Hills‘ Adam DiVello, the show has a similar vibe to the MTV reality television hit. It features beautiful people, magnificent real estate, and juicy drama. With another season on the docket, Netflix just announced 2 new stars joining the show’s cast. Here’s what we know about the new additions.www.cheatsheet.com