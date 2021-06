Simon Brown‘s new brand AndAndAnd has just unveiled a headwear collection made up of bucket hats and Banaclavas (a mix between a traditional bandana and a balaclava). The collection is called “C.I.H.A.&.I.M.U?” — Can I Have An & In My Username? — and it includes a variety of patterns that will add a splash of color to any wardrobe. One noteworthy piece is the yellow smiley face Banaclava. The motif bears the look of a hand-drawn doodle, detailed with heart-shaped eyes, while “ANDANDAND” branding is stamped along the edges of the piece. Another highlight is a multi-colored Banaclava with digitized polka-dots. Other pieces include the black bucket hat and blue and orange bandana.