What a way to kick off yet another season of Bike Night - temperatures crept into the low 90s' at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews - The only thing hotter was the morale and fever of the huge crowd (over 300 people strong) inside and outside! The cornhole competition was quite fierce - Bike Night fans brought their pride and joy (some brought their boyfriends/girlfriends as well) to show off, hoping that their bike will be tagged and automatically entered in our "Bike Night 2021 Bike Of the Summer" contest (winner drawn at the Bike Night finale). We had over 200 bikes out in the Sickies parking lot - you need to be with us NEXT Wednesday 5-9 pm and see the beautiful bikes yourself! What a combination, great food, amazing bikes, and happy people!