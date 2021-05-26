Donnie Wahlberg Says Nick Cordero ‘Was a Huge Part of the ‘Blue Bloods’ Family’

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that Donnie Wahlberg would reference a band that he’s been a part of for so long on a show that’s helped to make him such a lasting sensation. As a member of New Kids on the Block, a name that’s kind of past its time but oh well, Wahlberg found fame decades ago in a manner that elevated him to a position in pop culture that’s never been entirely forgotten by his fans since there are still plenty of people that have caught the references to NKOTB songs throughout many episodes of Blue Bloods, a show that Donnie has been part of for a while now. The thing is that Donnie has been inserting them into the dialogue over the years more than a few times, and his fellow singers have been featured on the show as well. Many people have seen him in the Saw movies as well, which makes it fair to say that he’s been a well0knwon personality for quite some time and has managed to hold onto his career for the past few decades when many others have had to struggle with what they’ll do next after their initial attempt at fame and fortune fell through. Between the movies and TV, Donnie has been thriving it would appear, and given that his success in the show has been well-documented it’s not hard to see how he would be allowed to inject a bit of dialogue here and there to promote NKOTB. So long as the dialogue works it doesn’t sound like that bad of an idea really since it’s not as though he’s breaking into song whenever a reference is made. It’s likely that a lot of people have no idea what’s being done, but Donnie’s many fans likely get a good-natured chuckle out of this since it’s obvious when it happens.