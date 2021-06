TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is home to numerous cold cases. A cold case refers to a crime that has not yet been solved to the full and is not the subject of a recent criminal investigation, but for which new information could emerge from new witness testimony, DNA evidence, re-examined archives, retained material evidence, as well as fresh activities of the suspect. New technical methods developed after the case can be used on the surviving evidence to re-analyze the causes, often with conclusive results.