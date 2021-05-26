Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grapeland, TX

Signing Day: Grapeland's Decluette inks letter of intent with Navarro College

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Posted by 
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3kE6_0aCDBCkv00
Grapeland Sandiette Kiera Decluette signed her National letter of intent Tuesday to play softball at Navarro College. JUWAN LEE

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Sandiette Kiera Decluette signed her National letter of intent Tuesday to play softball at Navarro College.

Decluette has been a staple for the Sandiette softball program for the past few years. She added to her list of accomplishments this past season by being named the district's Defensive MVP after earning Offensive MVP a few seasons prior.

Decluette wrapped up her senior season by helping the Sandiettes claim the bi-district championship in 16-6 win over Normangee where she led her team with three hits in four at bats.

“I've accomplished my dreams,” Decluette said after officially signing her letter of intent.

Decluette had a chance to meet with Navarro softball head coach Jessica Karenke-Burke at a camp where her select team practiced.

“Coach K is kind of like a mom,” Decluette said. “She's understanding and sweet.”

Coach Karenke-Burke has led Bulldog softball to six Region XIV Conference Championship titles and 14 post-season tournament appearances as she enters her 22nd season with the program, 21st as head coach.

Karenke-Burke now holds the most all-time coaching victories in Navarro softball history and her overall coaching record entering 2020-21 stands at 621-369 (.627).

The opportunity for Decluette to move on to the collegiate level, under the guidance of Karenke-Burke, will make an impact on the Grapeland girls coming behind her head coach Trina Deyo believes.

“It's incredible to see this” Deyo said. “It'll be one of her greatest experiences in life. This shows our girls you can still be from a small town and chase your big dreams. Anyone is capable of reaching this when they work hard and love the game.”

Decluette echoed those sentiments. Her work ethic and love for her craft has pushed her to accomplish this massive feat.

“You have to have confidence in yourself,” Decluette said. “It takes passion and love for this game. You have to have the heart to want to play and get better.”

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
611
Followers
78
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grapeland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Normangee, TX
City
Grapeland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Letter Of Intent#Offensive Mvp#Navarro Softball History#Intent Tuesday#Coach Karenke Burke#Bulldog Softball#National Letter#Accomplishments#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Grapeland, TXmessenger-news.com

Jordan Wood Selected as Grapeland AD

GRAPELAND – During a called meeting of the Grapeland Independent School District Board of Trustees, it was announced Jordan Wood, currently the Athletic Director at Detroit (Tx.) ISD, had been hired as the new AD for the Grapeland Sandies. “We had myself, two board members and a community member who...
Grapeland, TXCameron Herald

Lady Dogs take care of Grapeland to advance to regional quarterfinal

It did not take the No. 10 Thorndale Lady Dogs (19-6) long to defeat Grapeland in the two teams’ best-of-three area round Class 2A softball playoffs. The Lady Dogs advance to play district foe Bremond in the regional quarterfinals. (This one-game playoff was played Wednesday, May 12 at Texas A&M’s David Diamond after Champion press time. A full game report will be in next week’s edition.) Bremond is the fourth place team out of 27-2A.
Grapeland, TXmessenger-news.com

Sandiettes Drop Area Series to Thorndale, 2-0

MADISONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandiettes were not supposed to make it this far. Graduation, injuries, move-outs, a lack of cohesion, COVID-19 and coaching changes had wreaked havoc on a team that just two years ago was expected to compete for a state championship. Yet, here they were and on Friday,...
Grapeland, TXKTRE

Grapeland hires Detroit’s Jordan Wood as next HFC/AD

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Jordan Wood has been tapped as the next head football coach and athletic director for Grapeland Independent School District. The move was made official at the Monday night Grapeland ISD Board meeting. Wood will come to Houston County from Detroit ISD where he was hired in...
Grapeland, TXmessenger-news.com

Ashford Signs with Iowa Wesleyan

GRAPELAND – The list of team/individual awards is quite impressive for Grapeland senior Keizion Ashford and on Friday afternoon, May 7, all the sweat, hard work and effort paid off as Keizion signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. “Any...
Grapeland, TXmessenger-news.com

Softball and Baseball Playoff Schedules Updated

EAST TEXAS – Make sure your GPS is working and you have gas in the tank, because the UIL Softball and Baseball Playoffs kick it into high gear this week. Last week saw the Grapeland Sandiettes, Latexo Lady Tigers and Lovelady Lady Lions all win Bi-District in dominant fashion to advance to the Area Round of the postseason. This week, the boys get started and there will be some driving to do if you want to keep up with your favorite team.
Madisonville, TXmessenger-news.com

Sandies Come Up Short Against Cougars, 11-8

MADISONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies were looking to close out their season with a win as they traveled to Madisonville to take on the Leon Cougars in a District 21-2A contest. The Cougars had clinched a playoff berth but hoped to avoid falling to the fourth seed as they entered...