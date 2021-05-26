Cancel
Idaho State

Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 15 days ago
EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

