NFL

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

By Golf Channel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are set to join the next iteration of “The Match.”. The reigning U.S. Open champion and NFL MVP will face PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, it was announced on Wednesday. The fourth edition of the made-for-TV event will take place...

Tampa, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million - meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled the transaction. The firm did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not yet been recorded Monday by Hillsborough County, a process that can take several days. The home had been listed at $29 million.
San Diego, CASan Diego Channel

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

(AP) -- Phil Mickelson has changed his mind about taking an exemption to the U.S. Open. The five-time major champion accepted an invitation to next month's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
San Diego, CAtucsonpost.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth and Tom Brady sing the praises of Phil Mickelson, ageless wonder

When Jordan Spieth was in grade school, he followed Phil Mickelson at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. A few years later, he won an autographed copy of Phil Mickelson gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated after sinking the winning putt at the 2004 Masters, his first major title. Somehow, 17 years later, Mickelson made history again, claiming his sixth major at the 103rd PGA Championship and becoming the oldest major champion at nearly 51 years of age.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Big Sky, MTPosted by
MY 103.5

‘The Match’ Featuring Tom Brady, To Be Hosted At Big Sky

Now I am wondering if it's possible to get tickets to this incredible matchup because this will be a can't miss event. 406 MT Sports is reporting a new edition of 'The Match' is coming up on Tuesday, July 6th and it will be broadcasted live from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. The golfers that will be featured will be the duo of PGA star Phil Mickelson and NFL superstar Tom Brady versus NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.
NFLgananoquereporter.com

Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers ahead of 'The Match'

When it comes to the next instalment of The Match, Tom Brady is proving he’s a ruthless Twitter troll who is ready to bury his opponents — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau — both on and off the course. Brady will be teaming with PGA...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Why older athletes like Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are still winning

These athletes are beating their competitors — and Father Time. On Sunday, PGA Tournament champion Phil Mickelson became, at 50 years old, the oldest golfer to win a major. Tom Brady, 43, notched his seventh Super Bowl championship in February, breaking his own record as the oldest player to do so. That same month, Serena Williams, 39, made history at the Australian Open as the oldest active player to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal.