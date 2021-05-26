newsbreak-logo
Portage FFA members honored at local banquet

On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumni, and sponsor. The program recognized the accomplishments and achievements over the past year and awards were presented to the Leadership Development Event participants who competed in March in a public speaking contests. Additionally, awards were presented to the Career Development Event participants who competed in agriculture evaluation contests in Dairy Cattle, Wildlife, Veterinary Science, Agronomy, Poultry, and Livestock.

