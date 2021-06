JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday night has now been found safe. Honestie Griffin was reported missing Wednesday night after last being seen around 6:30, JSO originally said in a release just after midnight Thursday. Police told First Coast News they searched in the area of Arlington Expressway and University Boulevard, but did not give any details about where or how Honestie was found.