Nearly $34 Million For Rebuilding Fountaingrove Fire Station
Santa Rosa will be getting federal funding as the city continues to rebuild from the 2017 wildfires. Nearly $34-million will be given to the city to cover the rebuild of the Fountaingrove Fire Station, fire resiliency measures, and mitigation projects. City officials met with Representative Mike Thompson yesterday at the site of the former Station 5 to celebrate the funding. The city council will discuss the new funds at a meeting slated for July 13th.www.ksro.com