In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board recently, Sen. Mitt Romney shared his views on climate change and on the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends plan, a bipartisan climate policy proposal with strong support from conservative leaders nationally, including College Republican federation chairs, the entire governing board of Utah Young Republicans, and many of our predecessors, who voiced their support in the Tribune in 2020. As the current chapter chairs of College Republicans at Weber State University, the University of Utah, Utah Valley University, and Brigham Young University, we wish to thank Senator Romney for his remarks and his willingness to publicly discuss the issue of climate and the carbon dividends plan specifically.