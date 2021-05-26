There’s a New 5G Report Card, Each US Carrier Gets a Trophy

Best answer: Ultra Mobile is an MVNO that uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network to offer customers a range of affordable data plans with access to 5G at no extra cost. Ultra Mobile uses T-Mobile's network, also the best 5G network available today thanks to T-Mobile's consistent efforts over the past few years in improving its network. T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz spectrum already covers more than 225 million people in nearly 6,000 cities and towns. In addition, T-Mobile's mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum and the build-out of its own mmWave spectrum will allow it to continue boosting capacity and speed for customers around the country over the next few years.