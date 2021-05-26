There’s a New 5G Report Card, Each US Carrier Gets a Trophy
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There’s a new 5G report card from RootMetrics this week, with the data-minded folks accumulating speed and reliability numbers from across the country, then compiling them into multiple easily digestible graphs. If you’re shopping for a carrier and want to have the best 5G experience, these are the types of reports that can help sway your buying decision, which is why you’ll see studies such as this quoted in TV commercials and everywhere else.www.droid-life.com