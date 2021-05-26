Philo Joins the Party, Raises Streaming Prices
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Philo, the ultra-slim streaming TV service that has held a $20 price point for longer than anyone could have predicted, finally joined the price increase party this week. After emailing whenever each competing service announced price increases over the past several years to point out that Philo’s cost remained unchanged, this week there was silence as the press release published. Fitting.www.droid-life.com