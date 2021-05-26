Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Philo Joins the Party, Raises Streaming Prices

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Philo, the ultra-slim streaming TV service that has held a $20 price point for longer than anyone could have predicted, finally joined the price increase party this week. After emailing whenever each competing service announced price increases over the past several years to point out that Philo’s cost remained unchanged, this week there was silence as the press release published. Fitting.

www.droid-life.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Tv#Price Increases#Philo Joins The Party#Dvr#Streaming Tv#Prices#Retailers#Goods#This Week#Recordings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosAndroid Authority

Sign up to Philo before the price hike to save 20% every month

Famously affordable TV streaming service Philo is increasing its subscription price from $20 to $25 per month on June 8. The good news is that the change will only affect those who subscribe after the deadline, so starting a subscription before June 8 will save you $5 per month. it= may seem small but it can easily pile up among other monthly bills.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle is raising its menu prices

Chipotle Mexican Grill has raised its menu prices by about 4%, the chain’s CEO revealed at an investor event this week. CEO Brian Niccol blamed the increase on higher labor costs in a tight hiring market. “We really prefer not to take pricing,” Niccol said at the Baird 2021 Global...
RestaurantsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chipotle raises prices to cover higher wages

The cost of doing business is being passed on to the customers of Chipotle. The Mexican grill is among businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s that are raising wages to get new workers and to keep current staffing, NBC News reported. Chipotle announced last month that it would be raising wages...
Shoppingdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon: Save on Giftcards for H&M, Boston Market and More

Find all gift card deals here (affiliate link) Save $10 when you buy $50 in Gap e-gift card. Use promo code OPTIONS21. Save $7.50 when you buy $50 in Petco e-gift card. Use promo code PETCO21. Save $10 when you buy $50 in TopGolf e-gift card. Use promo code GOLF21.
ElectronicsCNET

Google Stadia Premiere Edition is just $50 right now (save $50)

I'm not much of a gamer anymore, but I sure do love the idea of Stadia. Google's streaming service effectively eliminates the need for a game console. Sure, you still have to buy individual games and/or subscribe to Stadia Pro ($10 a month), but you don't have to wait around for downloads, updates and all those other console hassles.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $249 on Amazon

Amazon Canada has a great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro right now. The wireless earbuds are on sale for 24 percent off (save $80). That means you can pick them up for just $249 instead of the regular $329 price tag, as listed on Apple Canada’s website. The AirPods Pro...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

RTX 3070 Ti Stock Tracker — Where to Buy the Latest GPU

Nvidia's new Ti model, the RTX 3070 Ti, is the latest Ampere GPU to try to bridge the gap between power and affordability. With an MSRP of $599, it's supposed to be a step closer to the RTX 3080 in terms of power without costing as much, although some partner cards are charging customers as much as $1,000.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Amazon Canada has the Apple TV 4K for $50 off

The Apple TV 4K is now on sale on Amazon Canada’s website. The media streaming set-top box offers 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. Additionally, you can connect it to your TV and AirPlay content from your iPhone and iPad to your TV. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the new Apple TV 4K (2021) recently launched by Apple.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Walmart onn. Android TV devices released in two tiny sizes

This week Walmart released their “onn.” collection of Android TV devices, for real this time. These devices have appeared in leaks more than once before – now they’re out there in the real world, for sale. There’s a 4K Streaming Device and an FHD Streaming Stick in the mix, both at Walmart stores across the United States.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

JVC LT-55CF890 Fire TV Edition Review

If you’re looking for a TV with Alexa integration, the JVC LT-55CF890 is for you. Otherwise, the cluttered OS and a handful of issues with the image quality might just put you off. Availability. UKRRP: £499.99. Key Features. HDR supportSupport for Dolby Vision and HLG. Smart interfaceFire TV platform offers...
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Kohl's announces 2-day sale to 'wow' summer shoppers

Kohl’s has just announced that it will be joining the biggest summer shopping event of the year along with three other behemoth retailers, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The company announced its new two-day Wow Deals event, which will be happening June 21-22. Kohl’s shoppers can expect to save big on home, toys, beauty and so much more. In the same vein as Walmart, deals will be available both in-store and online.
MusicMacworld

tvOS 15: Sharing, suggestions, Spatial Audio, and more

Just like all Apple’s other operating systems, tvOS will get a major update this fall. The company didn’t spend any time on tvOS 15 specifically in its WWDC keynote in June, but the platform appeared briefly in some other sections of the presentation, giving us an idea of what to expect. Here are some of the things Apple TV owners can expect when tvOS 15 is released this fall.
Shoppingthemomcreative.com

Spend $100, Get $15 on Prime Wardrobe

Check out this great Amazon Prime Wardrobe sale! Keep $100 worth of clothing and save $15 on your first Prime Wardrobe purchase with promo code PRIMEW15OFF. Shop thousands of items in each department including women, men, girls, boys, and baby. Choose up to 8 items and only pay for what you keep. Returns are free and easy!
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

Glow Sticks on Sale! Get 400 Glow Sticks for Just 6¢ Each!

If you’re enjoying the outside Glow sticks are a must-have because they’re so much fun! Amazon has a BIG pack of Glow Sticks on Sale that you won’t want to miss out on. Check out the other Amazon Coupons & Sales we have for you, too. Glow Sticks on Sale.
ComputersAndroid Central

AC Podcast 529: Apple's WWDC Announcements; Android 12 Beta 2

This week, Daniel and Ara welcome iMore's Joe Keller and Android Developer Chris Lacy of Action Launcher and SwirlWalls fame onto the show. They have an in-depth conversation about Apple's announcements at WWDC 2021 and the latest Android 12 beta from Google. Links:. Sponsors:. Hover: Make a name for yourself...