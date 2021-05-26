Philo Joins the Party, Raises Streaming Prices

Kohl’s has just announced that it will be joining the biggest summer shopping event of the year along with three other behemoth retailers, Target, Walmart and Amazon. The company announced its new two-day Wow Deals event, which will be happening June 21-22. Kohl’s shoppers can expect to save big on home, toys, beauty and so much more. In the same vein as Walmart, deals will be available both in-store and online.