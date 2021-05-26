Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

City of East Lansing Offices to be closed on Memorial Day

By Jake Vigna
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Memorial Day, the City of East Lansing offices will be closed on Monday, May 31. Offices and facilities that will be closed include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Department of Public Works, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) and East Lansing Prime Time. In addition to being closed Monday, ELPL will be closed Sunday, May 30 and ELHCC will be closed May 28-30.

www.wilx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Yard Waste#City Hall#Mich#Center Court#Wilx#Elpl#Elhcc#News 10#East Lansing Offices#Community#Re Opening Dates#Observance#Non Holiday Workdays#In Person Transactions#Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lansing, MIwkar.org

Health Center To Open In Lansing's East Side

Residents in Lansing’s East side will soon have a new place to go to meet their health care needs. The Ingham County Health Department is partnering with the Allen Neighborhood Center to open a new federally qualified health center. Joan Nelson, the Executive Director of the Allen Neighborhood Center, said the clinic will aim to serve low-to-moderate income individuals. The full service health clinic will offer primary care services and an onsite pharmacy.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
East Lansing, MIcityofeastlansing.com

Electronic Meetings Scheduled to Take Place this Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The majority of the City of East Lansing’s regularly scheduled in-person public meetings are currently either being canceled or converted to electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there are nine electronic meetings scheduled to take place this week:. East Lansing Arts Selection Panel. Monday,...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...