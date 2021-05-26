City of East Lansing Offices to be closed on Memorial Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In observance of Memorial Day, the City of East Lansing offices will be closed on Monday, May 31. Offices and facilities that will be closed include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing 54B District Court, the East Lansing Department of Public Works, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) and East Lansing Prime Time. In addition to being closed Monday, ELPL will be closed Sunday, May 30 and ELHCC will be closed May 28-30.www.wilx.com