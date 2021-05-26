Cancel
Prince William ‘Scolded’ For Flirting With 96-Year-Old Admirer

Prince William was jokingly scolded after he flirted with his 96-year-old admirer from Queen’s Bay Lodge. William visited the residential care home, specifically with a woman named Betty and her granddaughter, Kimberly. “It’s customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek,” Betty told William when he sat down with her.

“Oh, you are sweet. You’ll make me blush,” William responded. “When the rules relax more, I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty.”

Prince William ‘scolded’ for flirting with his 96-year-old admirer

After the exchange, William was approached by a staffer, who jokingly said, “Could you stop flirting with my residents?” “Sorry,” William responded with a laugh. “I’m trying not to — I’m not sure who’s flirting more.”

A short video was posted online, showing William talking with Betty, the two often laughing together. William’s weekend first began with a visit to the Church of Scotland, where he serves as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly. He then was joined by wife Kate Middleton to visit St. Andrew’s University where they both met.

At St. Andrew’s University, the two were expected to speak about living through the past year with the COVID-19 running amok through the world. The two were also making plans to spend some time at the beach together.


