You don't need a birdie's-eye view to notice the resurgence. Heck, it doesn't even take a golfer to realize the sport is writing quite the comeback story. "You drive down the street and pass a golf course, and we've got golf carts going forwards, backward and any other direction they can fit," says LuAnne Kelsey, admittedly just a spectator. "People are excited for the chance to get out and live their lives again -- and any way they can do it is good for them."